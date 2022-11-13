Scotiabank Cuts Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to C$2.25

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Up 10.0 %

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $277.68 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.01. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

