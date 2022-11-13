Scotiabank Cuts Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$53.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$55.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Hardwoods Distribution Stock Up 0.9 %

HDI opened at C$26.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$22.66 and a 1-year high of C$49.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$629.44 million and a PE ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.22.

Hardwoods Distribution Increases Dividend

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.54 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$893.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$816.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

