Scotiabank Cuts Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$21.50

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KMMPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.75 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $18.62.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

