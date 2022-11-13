Scotiabank Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$20.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ERO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC cut Ero Copper from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered Ero Copper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.30.

ERO opened at C$17.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$10.54 and a 1 year high of C$24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.01.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

