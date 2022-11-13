scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the October 15th total of 625,500 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 341,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:SCPH traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 231,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,155. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. scPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 562,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $2,300,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $380,300.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 626,622 shares of company stock worth $2,635,860. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 239,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1,946.9% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 2,366.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group upped their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

