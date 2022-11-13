Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 780,877 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,724 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $52,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 58.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SEA by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 84.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 48,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. China Renaissance cut their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.06.

Shares of SE stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $355.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

