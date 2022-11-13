SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 395.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 32,485 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 888,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,871,000 after purchasing an additional 36,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $35.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.45.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

