SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

NYSE ABB opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $39.11.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

