SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $439,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

