SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $530,000 Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $485,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $633,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Solidarilty Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 34.3% during the second quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $530,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $198,271.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,439.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,873 shares of company stock valued at $919,842 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M&T Bank Stock Down 2.3 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

Shares of MTB opened at $166.20 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $141.49 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

