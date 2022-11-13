SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,354 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 25,089 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $250.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.22.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

