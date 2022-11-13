SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($51.30) to €54.90 ($54.90) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($58.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($62.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.74.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

