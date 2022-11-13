SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solidarilty Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 323.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $318.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.37. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $171.30 and a twelve month high of $322.31.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.