SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,274 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $96.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $165.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

