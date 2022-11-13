Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Short Interest Update

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaport Global Acquisition II

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,982,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,235,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 50,036 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,982,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,433,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Price Performance

SGII traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 36,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,023. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

About Seaport Global Acquisition II

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

