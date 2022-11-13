SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Lowered to $75.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.64. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo acquired 8,950 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.99 per share, with a total value of $501,110.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,653.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo acquired 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.99 per share, with a total value of $501,110.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,653.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $628,160 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $3,904,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 176,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,935,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $223,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

