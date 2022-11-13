Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Update

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the October 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Energy Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after acquiring an additional 884,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 451,274 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,278,000 after acquiring an additional 438,510 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $3,659,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $3,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. 770,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,813. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

