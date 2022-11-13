Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Select Medical has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.24. 996,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

SEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Select Medical to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after acquiring an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Select Medical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,866,000 after acquiring an additional 266,914 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,505,000 after purchasing an additional 72,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 635.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 71,348 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

