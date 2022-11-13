Serum (SRM) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

Serum (SRM) traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. During the last week, Serum has traded 68.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $31.50 million and $64.69 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.32 or 0.00581435 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,020.74 or 0.30306510 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

