Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Holdings Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCI. Truist Financial began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Service Co. International Stock Performance

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,048 shares of company stock worth $2,875,513 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

SCI opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.96.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

