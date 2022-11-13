Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Up 22.0% in October

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the October 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.2 days.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHPMF remained flat at $1.59 during trading on Friday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, cerebrocardiovascular, CNS, general infection, immunology, digestive and metabolism, and respiratory.

