Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 829.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,370,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223,079 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $42,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,039.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Shopify by 993.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 611.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 873.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $39.44 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $176.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.88.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shopify to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

