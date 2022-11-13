Short Interest in abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Declines By 22.3%

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,579,700 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the October 15th total of 5,891,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,053.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLFPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.67) to GBX 150 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised abrdn from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.73) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on abrdn from GBX 186 ($2.14) to GBX 168 ($1.93) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on abrdn in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on abrdn from GBX 125 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.50) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of SLFPF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. abrdn has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.51.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

