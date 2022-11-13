Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Grows By 21.7%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,300 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the October 15th total of 354,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,313.0 days.

ASMPT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMVF remained flat at $7.01 on Friday. ASMPT has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

