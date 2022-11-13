Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Rises By 55.9%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Atico Mining Price Performance
Shares of ATCMF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,284. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. Atico Mining has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.48.
About Atico Mining
