Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Rises By 55.9%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Atico Mining Price Performance

Shares of ATCMF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,284. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. Atico Mining has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.48.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

