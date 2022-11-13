Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Increases By 40.8%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the October 15th total of 406,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,720.0 days.

BNMDF stock remained flat at $6.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Banca Mediolanum from €9.00 ($9.00) to €9.50 ($9.50) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

