Short Interest in Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Increases By 28.7%

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the October 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,474,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bantec Stock Performance
BANT stock remained flat at 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,693,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,684,387. Bantec has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.00.
About Bantec
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bantec (BANT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.