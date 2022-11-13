Short Interest in Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Increases By 28.7%

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the October 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,474,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bantec Stock Performance

BANT stock remained flat at 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,693,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,684,387. Bantec has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.00.

Get Bantec alerts:

About Bantec

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Bantec, Inc operates as a distributor, construction, environmental, and drone company worldwide. It provides product procurement, distribution, and logistics services. The company also offers drones, drone accessories, accident reconstruction software, drone training, drone services, counter-drone technology, certificates of authorization, and waivers.

Receive News & Ratings for Bantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.