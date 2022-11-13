Short Interest in BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Declines By 91.5%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the October 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWAGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BAWAG Group from €73.00 ($73.00) to €75.00 ($75.00) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BAWAG Group from €72.00 ($72.00) to €73.00 ($73.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BAWAG Group in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BAWAG Group from €70.00 ($70.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

BAWAG Group Price Performance

BWAGF stock remained flat at $47.21 during trading on Friday. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729. BAWAG Group has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $47.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89.

BAWAG Group Company Profile

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

