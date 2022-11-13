Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Decreases By 55.6%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the October 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BONXF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,764. Bonterra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

