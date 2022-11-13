Short Interest in BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Declines By 92.4%

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the October 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,932,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BOXS stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 313,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,602. BoxScore Brands has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

BoxScore Brands, Inc, a renewable energy company, focuses on the extraction, refinement, and distribution of technical minerals. It owns the rights to 102 Federal Mining Claims located in the Lisbon Valley of Utah. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc in February 2018.

