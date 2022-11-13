Short Interest in BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Declines By 92.4%

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the October 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,932,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BoxScore Brands Price Performance
BOXS stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 313,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,602. BoxScore Brands has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
BoxScore Brands Company Profile
