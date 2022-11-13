Short Interest in Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Declines By 29.5%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the October 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Burberry Group Price Performance

BURBY traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. 22,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,315. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BURBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($21.88) to GBX 2,000 ($23.03) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($23.95) to GBX 2,050 ($23.60) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($23.60) to GBX 1,730 ($19.92) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,848 ($21.28) to GBX 1,736 ($19.99) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,142 ($24.66) to GBX 2,190 ($25.22) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,937.33.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Further Reading

