Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Rises By 31.4%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the October 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 921,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Carrefour Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. 143,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRRFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Carrefour from €21.00 ($21.00) to €17.50 ($17.50) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carrefour from €20.00 ($20.00) to €19.00 ($19.00) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

