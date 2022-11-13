Short Interest in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Drops By 22.5%

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,200 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the October 15th total of 281,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $2,702,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 17.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 55,787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 236.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 389.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares Stock Down 2.7 %

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 38,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,410. The company has a market cap of $436.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

