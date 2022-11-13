Short Interest in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) Drops By 27.8%

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the October 15th total of 10,450,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CENN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 2,403,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,788. Cenntro Electric Group has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44.

Institutional Trading of Cenntro Electric Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cenntro Electric Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cenntro Electric Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021.

