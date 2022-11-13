Short Interest in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Expands By 180.0%

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of CKX Lands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CKX Lands stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) by 251.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.23% of CKX Lands worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CKX Lands Stock Up 2.1 %

CKX traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 million, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.05. CKX Lands has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $16.50.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands ( NYSEAMERICAN:CKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. CKX Lands had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 6.18%.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

