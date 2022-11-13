Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Increases By 21.2%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CNSP stock remained flat at $0.19 on Friday. 53,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,049. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.31.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Maxim Group cut CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 205,134 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 358,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, an anthracycline that is in Phase I and II clinical trials that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Articles

