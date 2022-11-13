Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Declines By 24.9%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the October 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of CRZBY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 45,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Commerzbank

Several research firms have weighed in on CRZBY. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.60) to €8.90 ($8.90) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.60) to €9.30 ($9.30) in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.00) to €7.50 ($7.50) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.00) to €8.00 ($8.00) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading

