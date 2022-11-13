Short Interest in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP) Grows By 50.0%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

COMSovereign Stock Down 16.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ COMSP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879. COMSovereign has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

About COMSovereign

(Get Rating)

See Also

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.