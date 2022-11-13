Short Interest in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Drops By 44.4%

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescera Capital Acquisition
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000.
Crescera Capital Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CREC remained flat at $10.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.14.
Crescera Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.
