Short Interest in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Grows By 47.9%

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the October 15th total of 33,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crexendo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Crexendo by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 514,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 29,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Crexendo in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Crexendo Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CXDO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,850. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. Analysts predict that Crexendo will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crexendo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

