Short Interest in Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Increases By 30.8%

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,900 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the October 15th total of 398,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,046,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Performance
CRYBF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 163,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,132. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Cryptoblox Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.19.
Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile
