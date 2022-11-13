Short Interest in Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) Drops By 39.9%

Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 961,300 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the October 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Cryptyde Stock Performance

TYDE traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 238,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,486. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.67. Cryptyde has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $18.15.

Get Cryptyde alerts:

Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter.

About Cryptyde

Cryptyde, Inc provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cryptyde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptyde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.