Short Interest in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Drops By 42.1%

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSP from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,808.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 532,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,613.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $107,290. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

CSP Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CSP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in CSP by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSPI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. 4,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 million, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.29. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

