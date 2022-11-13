Short Interest in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Expands By 119.5%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the October 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EOI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 38,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,572. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOI. Commons Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

