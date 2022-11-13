Short Interest in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Expands By 119.5%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the October 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of EOI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 38,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,572. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
