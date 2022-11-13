Short Interest in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Increases By 150.0%

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.42% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ESP traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $13.87. 21,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.14. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $15.79.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

