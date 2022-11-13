Short Interest in Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Declines By 41.7%

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Findev Price Performance

Shares of Findev stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. Findev has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.

Findev Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.0058 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th.

About Findev

Findev Inc, real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016.

