Short Interest in Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF) Increases By 106.5%

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the October 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Greentown Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRMHF remained flat at 0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. Greentown Management has a 12 month low of 0.44 and a 12 month high of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.44.

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides project management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Commercial Project Management, Governmental Project Management, and Others segments. The company offers property development management services for commercial projects, and government on resettlement housing property development and public infrastructure projects.

