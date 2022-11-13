Short Interest in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Increases By 92.2%

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the October 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,296,000 after buying an additional 3,261,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 29.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in ING Groep by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 821.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,275,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of ING traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. 6,979,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ING Groep Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.00) to €15.80 ($15.80) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ING Groep from €12.80 ($12.80) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($11.75) to €13.00 ($13.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

