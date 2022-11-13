Short Interest in IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Grows By 106.4%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the October 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IntelGenx Technologies Price Performance

IntelGenx Technologies stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Friday. 70,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,389. IntelGenx Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 850.04% and a negative return on equity of 528.74%.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

