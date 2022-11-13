Short Interest in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Rises By 34.6%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 69,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 9,119.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

About InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.